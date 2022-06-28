Police: Man killed in SUV-bicycle crash in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police said a man was killed after an SUV hit him while he was riding a bicycle Monday evening.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Dollarway and Spears Monday at about 7:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 62-year-old Terry Wilson lying in the road near a bicycle. Police also noted that the SUV driver was also on the scene.

Police said that witnesses told them that the SUV driver tried to dodge Wilson but was unable to avoid hitting him. Wilson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said that witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that the SUV driver did everything possible to avoid the collision.

Authorities said that no citations were issued or arrests made in the incident.

