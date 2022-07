Told over the course of a single day, 'Nothing Burns As Bright As You' captures the moment two friends turn on the heat in their relationship. The intensity that comes from a first love, or a first deep love, are hard to forget and let go of. Sometimes, it’s chaotic, or draining, or perfect until it’s not. Ashley Woodfolk, critically acclaimed YA author of The Beauty That Remains, When You Were Everything, and others, decided to explore those feelings between two female best friends. In her newest novel-in-verse, Nothing Burns as Bright as You, queer love, friendship, and grief burn each page like a fire that can’t be extinguished.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO