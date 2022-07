Did you know that Black girls as young as five-years-old face hair discrimination? It’s true—and it’s time it stopped. In a recent Dove study (2021 CROWN Research Study for Girls), 53% of Black mothers whose daughters have experienced hair discrimination say it first started when they were as young as five. In most U.S. states, it is perfectly legal to discriminate against women and children because of their hair—read on to learn more and see how you can take a stand today.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO