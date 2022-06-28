The Best Fourth Of July Home & Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now

Every June, the drill is the same: Brands announce their once-a-year Pride-themed collections replete with rainbow motifs. And while they’re often well-intentioned, and aimed at raising awareness about the issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community and funds for organizations like The Trevor Project, the It Gets Better Project, and Phluid Phoundation, they also point at the mass capitalization of Pride month. As such, many people in the LGBTQIA+ community feel conflicted about this phenomenon, especially considering the anti-capitalist history of Pride, and think the efforts often overlook the community’s social and political needs beyond June.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO