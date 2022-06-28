ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward offered in unsolved killing of Travis Juetten

By Tim Steele
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — In the early hours of August 13, 2021, an intruder broke into the home of Travis and Jamilyn Juetten in rural Marion County the night before they were scheduled to go to Hawaii.

A family friend told KOIN 6 News a masked man entered their bedroom as they slept. Travis got up to fight the man and Jamilyn tried to help.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten. (Courtesy via Marion County Sheriff)

Travis, 26, was killed. Jamilyn, 24 at the time, was stabbed 19 times.

Now almost a year later, the case remains unsolved. Travis Juetten’s family offered a $50,000 reward to help solve the case during a media briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Salem.

“I never understood what a broken heart felt like until that morning of Aug. 13th. A monster decided that their life was more important than our son,” Travis’ mother Myra Juetten said. “Every day the grief gets worse as we have no answers … With any information you may have, please be that hero I know that’s out there.”

The family friend, Alain Leon, told KOIN 6 News at the time, “He saved her life. He protected her from the attacker.”

At the press conference, Juetten implored any witnesses to come forward as they may hold the “last piece of the puzzle” in the case.

“Losing Travis is the worst grief you can ever imagine,” said Juetten, adding “There is a hole in our hearts that will never go away.”

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for Travis’ murder is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us , 503.584.6211 or text TIPMCSO to 847411.

The initial investigation

Detectives at that time said an intruder came into the couple’s home near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road NE and Hazelgreen Road NE and attacked them around 3 a.m. that morning.

Another person who was going to cat-sit for them while they were in Hawaii was asleep in another room, heard the noise and likely scared the intruder off, then called 911.

Jamilyn was seriously injured. In a statement soon after the attack, Juetten’s family said:

“Travis was a kind, gentle, and loving person who did not deserve to lose his life, and for reasons unknown to any of us. While we grieve Travis’s loss and wish for Jamilyn’s health, we continue to be concerned for the safety of our family, friends, and neighbors. If you have any information that could be of assistance, please contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Your help is greatly appreciated.”

