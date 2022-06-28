ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

By Kevin Leung

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization...





Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE


Nanostructuring versus microstructuring in battery electrodes

Battery electrodes comprise a mixture of active material particles, conductive carbon and binder additives deposited onto a current collector. Although this basic design has persisted for decades, the desired size scale of the active material particle is a matter of debate. Advances in nanotechnology have spurred interest in deploying nanoparticles as the active material. In this Perspective, we compare the features of nanoparticle and microparticle electrodes, and discuss why the battery industry is unlikely to replace microstructures with nanometre-sized analogues. We then address the question of whether there is a place for nanomaterials in battery design. We suggest that the way forward lies in microscale particles with built-in nanoscale features, such as microparticles assembled from nanoscale building blocks or patterned with engineered or natural nanopores. These multiscale particles offer exciting possibilities to develop battery electrodes that are quintessentially both micro and nano with respect to their performance attributes.
CHEMISTRY


An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE


Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE


Direct Probe of Superconductivity on the Atomic Scale

Direct detection of superconductivity has long been a key strength of point-contact Andreev reflection. However, its applicability to atomic-scale imaging is limited by the mechanical contact of the Andreev probe. To this end, researchers present a new method to probe Andreev reflection in a tunnel junction, leveraging tunneling spectroscopy and junction tunability to achieve quantitative detection of Andreev scattering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH


Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE


Poroelastic properties of rocks with a comparison of theoretical estimates and typical experimental results

The paper develops theoretical estimates for the parameters that describe the classical theory of poroelasticity for a fluid-saturated porous medium, with a porous elastic skeleton that can exhibit imperfect grain contacts. The results for the poroelastic properties predicted from the modelling are compared with experimental results available in the literature.
SCIENCE


Chiral molecular intercalation superlattices

The discovery of chiral-induced spin selectivity (CISS) opens up the possibility to manipulate spin orientation without external magnetic fields and enables new spintronic device designs1,2,3,4. Although many approaches have been explored for introducing CISS into solid-state materials and devices, the resulting systems so far are often plagued by high inhomogeneity, low spin selectivity or limited stability, and have difficulties in forming robust spintronic devices5,6,7,8. Here we report a new class of chiral molecular intercalation superlattices (CMIS) as a robust solid-state chiral material platform for exploring CISS. The CMIS were prepared by intercalating layered two-dimensional atomic crystals (2DACs) (such as TaS2 and TiS2) with selected chiral molecules (such as R-Î±-methylbenzylamine and S-Î±-methylbenzylamine). The X-ray diffraction and transmission electron microscopy studies demonstrate highly ordered superlattice structures with alternating crystalline atomic layers and self-assembled chiral molecular layers. Circular dichroism studies show clear chirality-dependent signals between right-handed (R-) and left-handed (S-) CMIS. Furthermore, by using the resulting CMIS as the spin-filtering layer, we create spin-selective tunnelling junctions with a distinct chirality-dependent tunnelling current, achieving a tunnelling magnetoresistance ratio of more thanÂ 300Â per cent and a spin polarization ratio of more thanÂ 60Â per cent. With a large family of 2DACs of widely tunable electronic properties and a vast selection of chiral molecules of designable structural motifs, the CMIS define a rich family of artificial chiral materials for investigating the CISS effect and capturing its potential for new spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY


Electron transport properties of graphene quantum dots with non-centro-symmetric Gaussian deformation

A theoretical investigation on electron transport properties of rectangular graphene quantum dots (GQDs) with non-centro-symmetric out-of-plane Gaussian deformation of elliptic type is presented. Different levels of deformation are explored to estimate system geometry optimal for potential electronic applications. Electronic properties of deformed GQDs are studied in terms of local density of states (LDOS), band-gap opening and equilibrium ballistic conductance. In particular, it was observed that the symmetry of spatial LDOS structure is directly linked with the symmetry of properly defined local strain field (LSF) map, for a wide energy range. The relationship confirms qualitatively predictions obtained on the basis of the concept of a pseudomagnetic field, used in continuum models of graphene, including strain induced effects. The conductance spectra of deformed GQD as a device connected to semi-infinite graphene armchair nanoribbons as reservoirs are studied in a frame of tight-binding (TB) model in combination with non-equilibrium Green's-functions technique (NEGF).
CHEMISTRY


Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries with an atomically dispersed cobalt electrocatalyst and organohydrogel electrolyte

Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries are usually limited to relatively low-rate ability (<10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2), which is caused in part by sluggish oxygen electrocatalysis and unstable electrochemical interfaces. Here we present a high-rate and robust quasi-solid-state Zn-air battery enabled by atomically dispersed cobalt sites anchored on wrinkled nitrogen doped graphene as the air cathode and a polyacrylamide organohydrogel electrolyte with its hydrogen-bond network modified by the addition of dimethyl sulfoxide. This design enables a cycling current density of 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 over 50"‰h at 25"‰Â°C. A low-temperature cycling stability of over 300"‰h (at 0.5"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) with over 90% capacity retention at âˆ’60"‰Â°C and a broad temperature adaptability (âˆ’60 to 60"‰Â°C) are also demonstrated.
JAPAN


Lead ferrite-activated carbon magnetic composite for efficient removal of phenol from aqueous solutions: synthesis, characterization, and adsorption studies

A novel lead ferrite-magnetic activated carbon (lead ferrite-MAC) composite was developed using the chemical co-precipitation method. Instrumental analyses such as X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) analysis were performed to characterize adsorbent. The uptake of phenol from aqueous solutions using the developed adsorbent was compared to that of pristine activated carbon. The maximum adsorption capacity of lead ferrite-MAC composite (145.708Â mg/g) was more than that of pristine activated carbon (116.606Â mg/g) due to the metal hydroxides coated on activated carbon since they improve the retention of phenol on the available active sites of adsorbent and create an additional electrostatic interaction with the phenol adsorbate. Regarding the high value of the coefficient of determination (R2) and adjusted determination coefficient (R2adj), coupled with the lower values of average relative error (ARE) and minimum squared error (MSE), it can be found that the isothermal data for the lead ferrite-MAC adsorbent were in agreement with the isotherm models of Redlich-Peterson and Langmuir. From the kinetic viewpoint, pseudo-second-order and linear driving force models explained the phenol adsorption data for both adsorbents. The reusability tests for lead ferrite-MAC composite revealed that after six cycles, 85% of the initial adsorption capacity was maintained. The developed adsorbent can be successfully applied to uptake phenol from aqueous solutions.
CHEMISTRY


Planar Ï€-extended cycloparaphenylenes featuring an all-armchair edge topology

The [n]cycloparaphenylenes ([n]CPPs)-n para-linked phenylenes that form a closed-loop-have attracted substantial attention due to their unique cyclic structure and highly effective para-conjugation leading to a myriad of fascinating electronic and optoelectronic properties. However, their strained topology prevents the Ï€-extension of CPPs to convert them either into armchair nanobelts or planarized CPP macrocycles. Here we successfully tackle this long-standing challenge and present the bottom-up synthesis and characterization of atomically precise in-plane Ï€-extended [12]CPP on Au(111) by low-temperature scanning probe microscopy and spectroscopy combined with density functional theory. The planar Ï€-extended CPP is a nanographene with an all-armchair edge topology. The exclusive para-conjugation at the periphery yields delocalized electronic states and the planarization maximizes the overlap of p orbitals, which both reduce the bandgap compared to conventional CPPs. Calculations predict ring currents and global aromaticity in the doubly charged system. The intriguing planar ring topology and unique electronic properties make planar Ï€-extended CPPs promising quantum materials.
CHEMISTRY


Effects of 3d transition metal impurities and vacancy defects on electronic and magnetic properties of pentagonal PdS: competition between exchange splitting and crystal fields

In this paper, we first investigate the electronic properties of the two-dimensional structure of dichalcogenide Pd2S4. These properties strongly depend on the crystal field splitting which can change by atomic vacancies (S and Pd vacancies). The main purpose of the present paper is to create remarkable magnetic properties in the system by adding 3d transition metal atoms where the presence of Mn, Cr, and Fe creates the exchange interaction in the system as well as change in the crystal field. The created magnetic properties strongly depend on the competition between exchange interaction and crystal field to separate the levels of d orbitals. In addition, the presence of the transition metals in the structures with S and Pd vacancy has been investigated carefully. The calculations demonstrate that we can achieve an extensive range of magnetic moment up to 3.131 \({\mu }_{B}\). The maximum one is obtained in the presence of Mn and absence of sulfur while some of the doped structures does not have magnetic moment. Our results show that Pd vacancy in the presence of Cr, Mn and Fe metals increases the magnetic property of the Pd2S4 structure. The extensiveness and variety of the obtained properties can be used for different magnetic and non-magnetic applications.
PHYSICS


Retraction Note: A novel IgY-Aptamer hybrid system for cost-effective detection of SEB and its evaluation on food and clinical samples

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep15151, published online 19 October 2015. After publication, concerns were raised that the top and bottom panels of FigureÂ 3A appear to be identical. The Authors are unable to provide the original data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented in this Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH


New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN


Is genetic risk of ADHD mediated via dopaminergic mechanism? A study of functional connectivity in ADHD and pharmacologically challenged healthy volunteers with a genetic risk profile

Recent GWAS allow us to calculate polygenic risk scores for ADHD. At the imaging level, resting-state fMRI analyses have given us valuable insights into changes in connectivity patterns in ADHD patients. However, no study has yet attempted to combine these two different levels of investigation. For this endeavor, we used a dopaminergic challenge fMRI study (L-DOPA) in healthy participants who were genotyped for their ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, and body height polygenic risk score (PRS) and compared results with a study comparing ADHD patients and healthy controls. Our objective was to evaluate how L-DOPA-induced changes of reward-system-related FC are dependent on the individual polygenic risk score. FMRI imaging was used to evaluate resting-state functional connectivity (FC) of targeted subcortical structures in 27 ADHD patients and matched controls. In a second study, we evaluated the effect of ADHD and non-ADHD PRS in a L-DOPA-based pharmaco-fMRI-challenge in 34 healthy volunteers. The functional connectivity between the putamen and parietal lobe was decreased in ADHD patients. In healthy volunteers, the FC between putamen and parietal lobe was lower in ADHD high genetic risk participants. This direction of connectivity was reversed during L-DOPA challenge. Further findings are described for other dopaminergic subcortical structures. The FC between the putamen and the attention network showed the most consistent change in patients as well as in high-risk participants. Our results suggest that FC of the dorsal attention network is altered in adult ADHD as well as in healthy controls with higher genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS


Epidemiologically-based strategies for the detection of emerging plant pathogens

Emerging pests and pathogens of plants are a major threat to natural and managed ecosystems worldwide. Whilst it is well accepted that surveillance activities are key to both the early detection of new incursions and the ability to identify pest-free areas, the performance of these activities must be evaluated to ensure they are fit for purpose. This requires consideration of the number of potential hosts inspected or tested as well as the epidemiology of the pathogen and the detection method used. In the case of plant pathogens, one particular concern is whether the visual inspection of plant hosts for signs of disease is able to detect the presence of these pathogens at low prevalences, given that it takes time for these symptoms to develop. One such pathogen is the ST53 strain of the vector-borne bacterial pathogen Xylella fastidiosa in olive hosts, which was first identified in southern Italy in 2013. Additionally, X. fastidiosa ST53 in olive has a rapid rate of spread, which could also have important implications for surveillance. In the current study, we evaluate how well visual surveillance would be expected to perform for this pathogen and investigate whether molecular testing of either tree hosts or insect vectors offer feasible alternatives. Our results identify the main constraints to each of these strategies and can be used to inform and improve both current and future surveillance activities.
GARDENING


Bioflocculant produced by Bacillusvelezensis and its potential application in brewery wastewater treatment

This study was designed to evaluate the potential of bioflocculant producing strains isolated from wastewater sludge. According to the Plackett"“Burman design, the response surface revealed glucose, magnesium sulfate, and ammonium sulfate as critical media components of the nutritional source, whereas the central composite design affirmed an optimum concentration of the critical nutritional source as 16.0Â g/l (glucose), 3.5Â g/l magnesium sulfate heptahydrate (MgSO4.7H2O), and 1.6Â g/l ammonium sulfate ( (NH4)2SO4), yielding an optimal flocculation activity of 96.8%. Fourier Transformer Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) analysis confirmed the presence of hydroxyl, carboxyl and methoxyl in the structure of the bioflocculant. Additionally, chemical analysis affirmed the presence of mainly a polysaccharide in the main backbone of the purified bioflocculant with no detection of protein. Energy Dispersive X-ray analysis affirmed the presence of chlorine, phosphorous, oxygen and chlorine as representatives of elemental composition. Thermogravimetric (TGA) analysis revealed over 60% weight was retained at a temperature range of 700Â Â°C. The purified bioflocculant remarkably removed chemical oxygen demand, biological oxygen demand and turbidity in brewery wastewater. This study suggested that the bioflocculant might be an alternate candidate for wastewater treatment.
SCIENCE


The role of the diffusion in the predictions of the classical nucleation theory for quasi-real systems differ in dipole moment value

In this paper, we examine the crystallization tendency for two quasi-real systems, which differ exclusively in the dipole moment's value. The main advantage of the studied system is the fact that despite that their structures are entirely identical, they exhibit different physical properties. Hence, the results obtained for one of the proposed model systems cannot be scaled to reproduce the results for another corresponding system, as it can be done for simple model systems, where structural differences are modeled by the different parameters of the intermolecular interactions. Our results show that both examined systems exhibit similar stability behavior below the melting temperature. This finding is contrary to the predictions of the classical nucleation theory, which suggests a significantly higher crystallization tendency for a more polar system. Our studies indicate that the noted discrepancies are caused by the kinetic aspect of the classical nucleation theory, which overestimates the role of diffusion in the nucleation process.
PHYSICS


Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING

