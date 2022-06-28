ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Home collapses in Manor: 2 workers injured and 1 rescued from rubble

By Billy Gates
 4 days ago

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A home under construction collapsed in a Manor neighborhood, and a person had to be rescued from the rubble, Austin-Travis County EMS said Monday.

Two people suffered “potentially serious” injuries , ATCEMS said, but the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. One person was taken to Seton Williamson County hospital and the other was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock, ATCEMS said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqVK1_0gOM7E7j00
    A home being built collapsed Monday in Manor and a person had to be rescued from the rubble. ATCEMS said it treated 2 people for injuries not considered life-threatening. (AFD photo)
The Manor Police Department said the damage to the home and things around it suggested the area had high winds. MPD said power lines were down and portable bathrooms were blown over around the site. MPD confirmed the two people taken to hospitals were construction workers working on the home.

MPD said crews will be at the home to investigate further Tuesday.

The home is in the 14500 block of Shooter McGavin Drive near Jamie Street north of U.S. Highway 290 and just south of Manor High School.

ATCEMS said its personnel and Travis County ESD No. 12 responded to the scene.

