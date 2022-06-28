ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Montague Seeks Public Input For “One Future Comprehensive Plan”

By Franklin County Now
franklincountynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Montague, MA) The Town of Montague has created a survey for the public to provide input on a comprehensive...

franklincountynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Towns and residents experiencing trash troubles with Republic Services

WESTERN MASS. – Trash removal is an aspect of modern day life that is only noticed when something goes wrong. Recently, municipalities and individual residents who have contracted with the national waste hauling company Republic Services have noticed. People have experienced inconsistent trash pickup. Aside from inconvenience, trash left...
MONSON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Department’s Plan For Budget Cuts

(Greenfield, MA) As the fiscal year comes to an end today, residents of Greenfield want to know what changes will be coming to the Greenfield Police Department July 1st when the new, reduced budget comes into effect. During Wednesday’s Public Safety Commission meeting, Acting Chief William Gordon shared some details of the department’s plan to handle the budget cuts and the unintended consequences resulting from the cuts.
GREENFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Rutland Fourth of July schedule

RUTLAND — The festivities are back in Rutland for the Fourth of July. Events this year also celebrate the town's tricentennial. Hosted at the Milk Room Brewing Co. Road Race — Registration at 4 p.m. Kids start, 5 p.m.; Adults start, 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Rutland Lions Club.
RUTLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Montague, MA
Government
City
Turners Falls, MA
City
Montague, MA
The Landmark

NEADS opens breeding center, expanding assistance dog capability

PRINCETON — The new NEADS Breeding Center, in the works for a couple years, from planning to construction, is now operational, with puppies running around in anticipation of training for their future jobs assisting humans. A grand opening was held for the $2.6 million facility on June 11. It...
PRINCETON, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: During this 4th Of July: Proceed With Caution

As we prepare to celebrate America's 246th birthday this Monday, Independence Day is synonymous with cookouts, parades and fireworks. therefore it is imperative that proper safety measures should be implemented during your moments of celebration. It is strongly advised NOT to use any fireworks at your place of residence as some statistics show these moves could yield a catastrophic outcome.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
VTDigger

Karl Meyer: Extinction completion on New England's river?

This commentary is by Karl Meyer, who lives in Greenfield, Massachusetts, has attended the meetings of the Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission since 2009, and has been a stakeholder, intervener and a fish and aquatics studies team member in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s relicensing process for Northfield Mountain since 2012. He is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists.
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Looking for a summer staycation – head to Congamond Lake in Southwick

(Mass Appeal) – Congamond Lake in Southwick consists of three connected bodies of water that offer year-round fun for everyone. Robert Landis, Southwick Chief of Police and Harbormaster, Dick Grannells, Chairman of the Lake Management Committee, Zach Olsen, lifeguard, and Cindy Sullivan, Director of Senior and Recreational Services, share the benefits of a visit and how to stay safe.
SOUTHWICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Planning#Land Use#Spanish
franklincountynow.com

Protest at Greenfield Fireworks

(Photo submitted by Ellie Richardson) (Greenfield, MA) – The Greenfield Recreation Department held its annual 4th of July fireworks display on Friday night. And people at Beacon Field were witness to a silent protest of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During the national anthem, a group of women dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” style robes lined up in front of the stage. The group that organized the protest submitted the following press release afterwards:
GREENFIELD, MA
WNYT

Dogs die in Berkshire County house fire

A couple says four dogs died in a house fire in Becket, Massachusetts. The Berkshire Eagle broke the story Friday evening, when a house on Benton Hill Road went up in flames. Officials said no one was injured, but the couple, who was renting the house, run Berkshire Poodles, a company that breeds award winning poodles.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Baystate Health president weighs in on COVID-19 booster changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The FDA is now recommending the development of a new COVID-19 booster shot specifically targeting the omicron variant. We spoke with the president and CEO of Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Mark Keroack. Back in April, he told us he wasn’t recommending a second booster dose and he wasn’t planning to get one. But, his position has changed when it comes to a new version of the vaccine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Local fixture of the Berkshires’ music culture amplifies his commitment to the community

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.
PITTSFIELD, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Bristol; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE BRISTOL ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX NORFOLK PLYMOUTH SUFFOLK WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy