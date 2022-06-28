ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Adorable Baby Goats Debut at Roger Williams Park Zoo

By Nancy Hall
 4 days ago
Two tiny Nigerian dwarf goats have joined the Farmyard at Roger Williams Park Zoo and you'll soon see them roaming the contact yard, too. I recently had the joy of taking my daughters to Roger Williams Park Zoo for an afternoon of animals and was kind of surprised by all the...

