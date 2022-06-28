ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Knights Robin Trailer Dives Into His Stealth-Focused Combat Style

By Jordan Ramée
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWB Games Montréal has released a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights. The new trailer focuses on Tim Drake, aka the third Robin, the youngest of Batman's proteges in the game. "It's hard to imagine a Robin without a Batman but I guess that's up...

Gamespot

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - How To Start The DLC

Some games make you work hard for their DLC, sometimes making you progress hours in the main game before granting you access. Others let you in right from the start. Luckily for fans of Cuphead, the long awaited Delicious Last Course DLC is an example of the latter. Here's how to reach the new bosses and adventure within minutes of starting a new save file.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Redfall's New Trailer Invites You To Bite Back Against Vampire Hordes

Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite's Reality Tree Shows Nostalgia Comes In Many Forms

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. Though it's likely intrinsically linked to the game's next major--and yet unnamed--villain, the vibrant Reality...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#376) - June 30, 2022

The last day of June yields quite the interesting Wordle answer. If you followed our guide on the best starting words to use in Wordle, then you might have had a large portion of the correct word within a couple of guesses. However, guessing anything beyond that can be quite difficult, especially if you're the type of person to plug in random letters and hit Enter to see if they work (spoiler alert, that's exactly what I did and it almost cost me).
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Stranger Things Season 4 Ending Explained

On July 1, Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 was released. While it was only two episodes long, it clocked in at four hours, with the finale coming in at nearly two and a half hours. A lot happened towards the end, and it may be a bit tough to piece together everything that happened. Don't worry, we're here to explain it all.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

All The Story You Need To Know To Understand Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is working through a compelling, character-driven story, one that dives into the personal traumas of some of the game's major characters as they try to deal with the new threat presented by Calus and the Derelict Leviathan. Like the best of Destiny 2's recent stories, it relies heavily on player knowledge from past seasons and expansions.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Latest Apex Patch Fixes Loba, But Breaks Legend Abilities

Respawn Entertainment released a massive update for Apex Legends this week, but it appears the patch may have caused more problems than it solved. The patch--which was released with no patch notes beyond a vague mention of "stability improvements"--appears to have fixed the issues with Loba's tactical, which had been broken for nearly 50 days. The latest update was likely also intended to address the input lag issue that had been plaguing Xbox players since the 13.1 patch was released last week.
VIDEO GAMES
#Red Hood#Video Game#Wb Games Montr Al
Gamespot

Thor: Love And Thunder Had A Gorr Scene That Was "Too Extreme," So It Was Cut

Christian Bale has shared new details on his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor said a scene involving his character's backstory was deemed "too extreme" to be featured in the final cut, so it was removed. This story contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead DLC: How To Get All Coins

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course brings three new weapons and a trio of new charms into the game. You get one of these charms--the Astral Cookie--for free when you start the DLC. But you have to buy the three weapons and other two charms from Porkrind in the shop. In order to complete your arsenal, you need to get all the coins. There are 16 coins on Inkwell Isle IV. Here's where to find all of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Fortnite Live Events So Far

Fortnite is a game that is constantly growing and evolving, and it's become one of the most recognizable games in video game history. As it has grown, there have been a handful of Fortnite live events over the years that have captivated gamers. While not every Fortnite live event is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game. Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead Graveyard Puzzle: How To Solve Riddle With The Broken Relic

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course takes players to Inkwell Isle IV, a brand-new little world filled with its own unique bosses. Inkwell Isle IV also contains a mysterious puzzle that players can solve. While it is an optional objective, it's certainly worth figuring out due to what happens after you solve it. If the mystery behind the Broken Relic, Climbing Contest, and graveyard is tripping you up, we've put together a guide that breaks down the logic for solving Cuphead's graveyard puzzle. Let's dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sorry, Stranger Things, That AC Unit Isn't Historically Accurate

Period piece media isn't always the easiest. There have been many bloopers in historical dramas throughout the century of cinema, but viewers are becoming wiser when pointing out things that shouldn't be there. With Netflix's Stranger Things, even Winona Ryder helps out with script edits, but even she didn't notice...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14's August Patch Adds Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.2 will drop in late August and will include the highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature. In a new live letter, the FFXIV devs revealed more about what activities players can expect. Island Sanctuary is like a mini-farming sim within FFXIV. Players can create buildings, take care...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Worth Getting Excited About

It's been a long 10-year wait for Dragon's Dogma fans. Capcom's idiosyncratic open-world RPG hit Xbox 360 and PS3 in the spring of 2012, and would eventually get a re-release-meets-expansion in the form of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Ten years later, we're finally getting a sequel, as Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently announced. Dragon's Dogma devotees are over the moon, but it might not be as apparent to gamers who didn't discover the game why exactly we're all freaking out.
VIDEO GAMES

