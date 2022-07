ALTOONA, Iowa — The family whose son was killed on the Raging River ride at Adventureland last year has filed a lawsuit against the former owners and operators of the park alleging they improperly fixed and operated the ride ahead of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo’s death, and they did little to help save him once his raft flipped over.

