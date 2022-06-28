Rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu among 3 shot in Atlanta

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s split was very controversial. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Mena’s marriage to Safaree Samuels didn’t go the way she planned. Although the couple appeared to be madly in love while they were on “Love & Hip Hop New York,” things shifted once they moved to the south. One issue Erica said she had with Safaree is she didn’t really feel like he supported her enough. She felt like he was out of town way too much, and oftentimes, she was stuck taking care of their children alone. So this led to her accusing Safaree of being too immature. She wanted him to step it up as a husband and father. As for Safaree, he claimed he was just working. However, he kept finding himself being a subject on blogs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO