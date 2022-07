A July 1 fireworks show in downtown Riverhead got a green light from the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday night. The pyrotechnic display, to be put on by Fireworks by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks and sponsored by the Riverhead BID Management Association, will cap off the BIDMA’s 2022 debut of the “Alive on 25” street festival. The popular summer festival moves to Friday evenings this year, with dates on July 1, July 15, July 29 and August 12 (with one rain date on August 19.) All events run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO