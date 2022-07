Bee Jay head coach Jim Blair informed his Liberal Bee Jay team Wednesday afternoon that he wouldn’t be able to coach them again in BJ uniforms. He has taken a division 1 coaching job and drove Thursday to that destination. The school will be named in the near future as Blair wanted to wait on the official announcement from the school. Blair coached the BJ’s to a 12-4 start and a 10-1 record in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League. Blair’s coaching experiences include over 18 years as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for UTSA, Dallas Baptist University, and Sam Houston State University. He was a high school coach at Pieper High School in the San Antonio area and coached two years at Canyon High School in the San Antonio area.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO