Coeymans, NY – On June 27, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Derrick Hill, 50, of Schenectady, NY, was found to be impaired by drugs while traveling with a 3-year-old child and had a revoked driver’s license. The child was turned over to a sober third party at the scene. Hill was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Albany, where he refused to submit to a drug recognition evaluation and refused to submit to a blood test to determine the alcohol and/or drug content of his blood. He was subsequently charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle; a Class E Felony, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Endangering the Welfare of a Child; a both Misdemeanors.

COEYMANS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO