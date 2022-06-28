ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood mitigation plan shown to Bucksport community

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plan to create two relief channels that would direct floodwater to the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers was shown to members of the Bucksport community on Monday.

The plan to help with flood mitigation efforts in the Bucksport community will make use of state funding, according to Thom Roth of the Horry County Stormwater Department.

“To help, not divert as much as stop, some of the water coming up Cowford’s swamp,” Roth said. “That would allow water, if we had another rain event, to prevent extra flooding.”

Another part of the plan includes raising Big Bull Landing Road and creating a dam to prevent water from going over the road.

“The road dips down and was basically what we call a ‘wear’, where water would go over Big Bull Landing Road from Cowford’s swamp,” Roth said. “If we were to raise Big Bull Landing Road, we could stop the water, that water from coming back up that way.”

Roth also said ditches are a factor.

“There are a lot of ditches here that need to be cleaned,” he said.

Roth, engineers and county officials are hopeful construction could begin in May 2023.

“The next step would be permitting because we do have to get some permitting on this,” Roth said.

