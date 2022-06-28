New podcast highlights LGBTQ+ visionaries

ROC Jam Live returns with a three-part series this year at the Martin Luther King Memorial Park. Partnering with Mayor Malik Evans and the city of Rochester, ROC Jam Live is the brainchild of DJ Big Reg first started the event last year as a form of music therapy to get through the pandemic.
EPI (Empowering People's Independence) is raising awareness about the barriers and limited choices that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities still sometimes face. Their mission is to empower people with disabilities to pursue the life of their choosing. Ahead of the performance, EPI CEO Jeff Sinsebox and Kurt Johnson of...
Writer and actor James Murray, best known as "Murr" on the hit comedy show "Impractical Jokers," is performing at Del Lago Resort and Casino on July 9 for his "Murr Live" tour. Ahead of the show, Murray joined Good Day Rochester via Zoom to discuss what audiences can expect at...
Deb Ross from Kids Out and About is revealing the group's top five locations to bring your children to this summer. Representatives from each of the five locations above joined Good Day Rochester to discuss summer activities coming up and what parents can expect for their kids. For more information,...
The family-owned and operated Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua are cooking things up this Fourth of July for a free event with Roc Star Academy. There will be plenty of festivities throughout the day with lawn games, a flyover by the C-47 “Whiskey 7” airplane, and a petting zoo that features goats. There will also be fireworks at night.
Bob Falkenberg, a 13-year leukemia survivor was able to find a match through Be The Match, but for some patients, it’s not that easy. That’s why Bob and a team of five transplant recipients are hitting the road and biking across the East Coast for a months-long event called Tour de TC in July to raise awareness and funds for patients.
Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, there's going to be partying and drinking occurring at picnics. But with that, it's important for New Yorkers to understanding the consequences of boating while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. While operating a boat under the influence is a federal offense and...
Comments / 2