ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB2Xm_0gOM2sAU00

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone – A lawyer living in Santa Fe is now caught in the middle of the January 6 committee hearings. John Eastman, was confronted last week and had his phone seized by FBI agents. According to the Jan. 6 committee, back in 2020 Eastman served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, and say he told the former President that Vice President Mike Pence could reject the votes; and because of that, caused the riot at the Capitol that day. Last week Eastman said federal agents took his phone and served him a warrant on behalf of the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

[2] BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service – BCSO is continuing their lead of the investigation into a member of the U.S. Marshals shooting and killing a suspect Monday afternoon in northeast Albuquerque. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force, near San Mateo and Montgomery. They had tracked him down after he disappeared from a halfway house a month ago. The man was finishing up a federal sentence for robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

[3] Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and northern New Mexico are dry, and will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the high terrain by around 3 PM in the northern half of the state.

[4] Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change – Local business owners are demanding change form city and state leaders. A letter from businesses near Coronado Park, addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment. They say it is time for leaders to take responsibility for the problem. In a press conference earlier this month, Mayor Tim Keller said the city can not legally clear out the park.

[5] Albuquerque welcomes Shenandoah for 4th of July bash – Freedom Fourth will be back in Albuquerque. The free event is July 4, at Balloon Fiesta Park, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will include food, drinks, live music and a professional fireworks show. Officials want people to enjoy this show instead of using illegal fireworks themselves. Shenandoah will be headlining the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for May east Central smoke shop homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curtis Taylor III, 24, was arrested Friday night in connection to a May 8 shooting at an east Central smoke shop. Raymond Sedillo was shot that night in the parking lot of the In and Out Market at 7817 Central Ave NE and died from his wounds on May 21. Homicide detectives with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Investigation requested into New Mexico lawyers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of lawyers is asking the state supreme court to investigate two New Mexico lawyers that represented the Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, along with more attorneys, asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to publicly investigate Mark J. Caruso and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Findings in fire report ‘incredibly disturbing’

The team that started a prescribed burn west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in early April underestimated how dry the forest was. Weather information was relayed from an Albuquerque office, and radio communication between fire officials was spotty at best. And when the burn started to get out of control,...
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
San Mateo, NM
State
Missouri State
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit gathering items for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angels Acts of Kindness were gathering items to donate to families affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Saturday. They were at their southeast location on Central near Moon all morning collecting toiletries, clothes, and cleaning products. They’re also accepting gift cards. The items will now be taken to Las Vegas and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of northeast Albuquerque murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Wade is accused of shooting and killing Dustin Banteah at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Friday in court, Wade pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Banteah walked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD asks for help identifying teen crash, homicide victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls killed in a homicide early Thursday morning. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Central and Tingley around 12:30 a.m. Two girls between the age of 14 and 18 were found dead in the car. One was 5’1″, 124 lbs. with reddish-brown […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque residents follow drunk driver through neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a fight that started with his girlfriend, then became a whole neighborhood’s problem. People living in a neighborhood near Isleta and Rio Brave told deputies someone in a grey truck had been speeding up and down their street all day long.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman with history of fleeing in stolen cars pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen has a history of fleeing from police in stolen cars. Friday, she pleaded not guilty in her latest case. Christensen is accused of being caught in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs in June. Police say she ran red lights, wove through traffic and it took spike trips to finally […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#New Mexico News Podcast#Amtrak#Fbi#Us Marshals Service#Bcso
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 1 – July 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico. July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Interim chief of Metropolitan Detention Center chosen

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — A new Interim Chief for the Metropolitan Detention Center has been chosen by the Bernalillo County manager. Rosanne Otero Gonzales will now head the detention center while the county searches for a new chief of corrections. Otero Gonzales has 25 years of experience at MDC.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative. session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must. complete 24 hours of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Abortion clinic moving to NM, Speed camera stolen, Weekend rain, PNM cuts rates, Plastic-free challenge

Thursday’s Top Stories APD: Major supplier of guns and drugs for homeless busted Albuquerque man facing life in prison for sexually assaulting family members “Do or Die” last chance season approaching for former Cleveland star Albuquerque housing market seeing slowdown New Mexico man sentenced to 5 years in prison for crash that injured woman When […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating crash on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon on the westbound on-ramp from I-40 to Atrisco Vista. Officials say the onramp is closed. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

COVID surges in six New Mexico counties ahead of July 4th weekend

As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy