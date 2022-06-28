ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

Emergency repair closes Voorheis Road in Waterford

By Peg McNichol
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoorheis Road, between Telegraph Road and M-59, is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. today, June 28, for...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Michigan State Police: Car shot on I-75 in Holly

A driver reported being shot at by a “random” vehicle on I-75 in Holly, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, July 1. The victim said he was driving when the driver of an SUV pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire, the Michigan State Police tweeted. The driver told...
HOLLY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First responders rescue two on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon. The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat. One person fell out of the tube and couldn't...
WHITEHALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Waterford Township, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan DNR Recovers Body Of Man Missing Since Sunday In Saginaw Bay

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body of 58-year-old Timothy A. Wallschlager floating in the bay about 300 to 500 yards (275 to 450 meters) from Shelter and Channel Island and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. DNR personnel went to the area the fisherman described and recovered Wallschlager’s body, Cunningham said. Wallschlager, of Carrollton Township, went underwater Sunday afternoon near Bay City State Park, authorities have said. He and five others were...
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
abc12.com

15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night. The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 3115 N. Linden Road just before 10 p.m., when a family friend called 911, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
fox2detroit.com

A high of 88 degrees and storm chances throughout Friday afternoon in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Let me start by saying: for the most part the holiday long weekend looks great! However, there are some details to highlight so let's get to that. Friday will be warm and muggier than yesterday, with high temperatures climbing to 88 degrees and a slight heat index closer to 90.
bulletin-news.com

Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash Along Mississippi River in St. Paul

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, a single-vehicle accident on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge resulted in one fatality and one injury. When the Dodge Ram truck swerved off the right side of the road and slammed into the fence and support structures along the Mississippi River, it was traveling east, according to authorities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan this afternoon: What to expect

DETROIT – Here’s a look at what to expect around Metro Detroit for Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Storms are popping this afternoon and are looking pretty healthy. These storms continue to move west to east through the area this afternoon… but should be wrapping up closer to 7pm or 8pm this evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com

State health officials warn to avoid any foam on Michigan lakes, rivers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends that Michiganders and visitors avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies such as lakes, rivers, and streams. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it. High levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Foam containing PFAS tends to be bright white in color, lightweight, and may pile up along shores or blow onto beaches.
The Oakland Press

Avoid foam on Michigan bodies of water; it may contain PFAS

Avoid foam that you may see collecting on Michigan lakes, rivers and streams this summer. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Foam can form on any body of water and can sometimes have harmful chemicals in it, including high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to MDHHS.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Shop that sold gun in Oxford school shooting named in suit

The parents of a teenager wounded during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan are suing the shop that sold the handgun used to kill four students and injure six other people. The federal complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of Matthew and Mary Mueller accuses Acme Shooting Goods...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Splash and play all day at these local waterparks and pools

With all this hot weather we’ve been having, you’re probably looking for a way to cool off. Well, there’s no better way than to dive on in and enjoy the water!. Luckily, there are several local pools, splash pads, and water slides that are perfect for some fun in the sun. We spoke to the outdoor experts at the Huron Clinton Metroparks to learn more about their various water facilities.
BELLEVILLE, MI
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy