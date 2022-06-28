Ray D. “Doug” Vanda

Cheryl L. Cook, 72, of Marysville, died early Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022 at her home and ascended into the heavens. She was retired as a Correctional Officer at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, and she absolutely loved her job. She always hoped she had helped make a difference in someone’s life there. A devout Christian, she was a longtime and active member of the Marysville Church of Christ. She always kept God in the forefront of her life and always put him first. She also was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing skee-ball and was a quick-minded crossword puzzle fan. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble and was always up for the challenge. Her favorite holiday was Christmas as she enjoyed decorating her home and watching her grandkids open their presents, one at a time. Most of all, Cheryl loved her family with her whole heart, especially her grandkids, and she never missed an opportunity to rock a grandchild to sleep, catch a ball game, treat the family to dinner, catch a good movie, nor a chance to take her family to the Ohio State Fair for the past 42 years. She was one of a kind…selfless, compassionate, caring, loving, hysterical, the center of attention, always kept you guessing on what she would say next…and her family will dearly miss her.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO