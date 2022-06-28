ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, OH

Richard Roberts

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Roberts, 82 of Prospect, died Sunday June 26, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born June 15, 1940 in Marion to the late Paul F. and Phyllis (Hughes) Roberts, he was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Reed Roberts, wife, Eulah (Collins) and wife, Karen (Downard)...

Cheryl L. Cook

Cheryl L. Cook, 72, of Marysville, died early Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022 at her home and ascended into the heavens. She was retired as a Correctional Officer at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, and she absolutely loved her job. She always hoped she had helped make a difference in someone’s life there. A devout Christian, she was a longtime and active member of the Marysville Church of Christ. She always kept God in the forefront of her life and always put him first. She also was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing skee-ball and was a quick-minded crossword puzzle fan. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble and was always up for the challenge. Her favorite holiday was Christmas as she enjoyed decorating her home and watching her grandkids open their presents, one at a time. Most of all, Cheryl loved her family with her whole heart, especially her grandkids, and she never missed an opportunity to rock a grandchild to sleep, catch a ball game, treat the family to dinner, catch a good movie, nor a chance to take her family to the Ohio State Fair for the past 42 years. She was one of a kind…selfless, compassionate, caring, loving, hysterical, the center of attention, always kept you guessing on what she would say next…and her family will dearly miss her.
MARYSVILLE, OH
UCSO Reports – June 30, 2022

While on patrol, a deputy checked a suspicious 1997 Dodge Ram truck that was parked along the side of the road in the 13000 block of Industrial Parkway. After further investigation, a vehicle occupant, Jacob A. Morrow, age 29 of Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail, and a report was taken, #22-0526.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Darby Station Project Looks To Change Development Plans

PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Council Monday approved the on the second reading a request from the owners of the Darby Station development an exemption to allow the builders to allow two-story residences to be built on the property. A representative from M/I Homes told the council Monday...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Vendor Pulls Out, Fireworks In Plain City Canceled For Independence Day

The Village is regretful to share with residents that the fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration have been cancelled by the fireworks provider. The vendor only notified the Village this week that they would not be able to provide fireworks because of staffing shortages. After extensive searching for another...
PLAIN CITY, OH
PUCO Seeks Answers For Prolonged Power Outages

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) announced Wednesday officials with AEP Ohio, AEP Transmission, and PJM Interconnection will appear before the Commission on July 13 to discuss this month’s electric power outages. “The PUCO’s mission is to assure access to reliable utility services. Consistent with...
COLUMBUS, OH

