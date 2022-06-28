Thief punches, robs man in Bronx subway station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief punched and robbed a Bronx straphanger after his request for money for rebuffed, according to police.

The 25-year-old victim was trying to exit the Third Avenue-138th Street station on the No. 6 line around 12:15 p.m. June 19 when the man blocked his way and asked if he had any money, authorities said Tuesday.

When the victim said that he didn’t have any money, the assailant punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, the NYPD said. He then stole the victim’s cellphone and $100 cash, and fled the station, police said.

The victim suffered a cut and swelling to his face. He was treated for his injuries at Lincoln Hospital and released.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s believed to be in his mid-20s, stands about 5-foot-7, and has dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

