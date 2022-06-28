ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Thief punches, robs man in Bronx subway station: police

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KseXE_0gOM1yV300

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief punched and robbed a Bronx straphanger after his request for money for rebuffed, according to police.

The 25-year-old victim was trying to exit the Third Avenue-138th Street station on the No. 6 line around 12:15 p.m. June 19 when the man blocked his way and asked if he had any money, authorities said Tuesday.

More Bronx News

When the victim said that he didn’t have any money, the assailant punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, the NYPD said. He then stole the victim’s cellphone and $100 cash, and fled the station, police said.

The victim suffered a cut and swelling to his face. He was treated for his injuries at Lincoln Hospital and released.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who’s believed to be in his mid-20s, stands about 5-foot-7, and has dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD auxiliary officer shot and robbed of motorcycle in the Bronx

An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects stole estimated $334K during month-long crime spree: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three men have been working their way through Queens and Brooklyn, stealing at least $334,000 in four separate knifepoint robberies. The first incident was reported on May 30, police said. The three suspects approached a 37-year-old man on 65th Avenue in Queens about 12:38 a.m., displayed a knife and then demanded […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver struck, killed pedestrian in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday night. The woman, who is in her 30s, was found on West Farms Road about 10:18 p.m. Police said she was laying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma. She was pronounced dead at […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

2 men shot while getting in back of cab in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were shot overnight as they were getting in a cab in Manhattan, police said on Saturday. The victims were getting inside the back of a livery cab along West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m. when they felt pain, officials said. One victim was reported to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Teenager injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hughes Avenue and East 181st Street in the East Tremont section.Police say a teenager was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bodega employee fatally stabbed man in Harlem: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man died Friday night after being stabbed in a Manhattan bodega, police said. Jose Alba, 51, allegedly stabbed Austin Simon three times during the attack. He’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The attack took place about 11:07 p.m. When police arrived, they found Simon with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Lincoln Hospital#Blue Jeans#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Suspect in custody after fatal Queens stabbing: NYPD

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people early Saturday morning. Charges against him are pending, police said. Officers responded to a report of a dispute about 3:12 a.m., police said. When they arrived at the corner of 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, officers found a man […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Dirtbike burst into flames after collision in the Bronx: NYPD

PORT MORRIS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A dirtbike rider is in critical condition following a collision with a New York City Parks and Recreation truck. After the impact, police said the man’s vehicle burst into flames, which engulfed him. The 43-year-old man was riding the bike near East 138th Street and Willow Avenue about 7 […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teenager fatally shot in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager died after being shot several times in the back Friday afternoon, police said. The 17-year-old boy was identified as Calvin Aaron. He was shot near West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem about 4:21 p.m., police said. Aaron was later pronounced dead at a hospital. As of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened on West Farms Road near the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, a woman in her 30s was trying to cross the street when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Police believe the suspect was driving a white van.So far, there are no arrests. 
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three thieves on scooter mug man in Midtown, Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves on a single motorized scooter mugged a man at knifepoint in Midtown, according to authorities. The 61-year-old victim was walking near East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 21 when the group rode up to him, police said early Friday. One of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 19, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed Thursday night in Brownsville, police said, marking the second such killing in the neighborhood in less than 24 hours. Vernon Douglas was found on Rockaway Avenue near Lott Avenue by cops responding to a 911 call just before 9 p.m., according to authorities. The teen was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jogger mugged at gunpoint by group in Manhattan’s East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A jogger was robbed at gunpoint in the East Village by a group of about six muggers believed to include both teens and adults, according to authorities. The 25-year-old victim was working out near East 15th Street and the bike path of the FDR Drive around 11:20 p.m. June 19 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Fight over dancing partner leads to deadly stabbing at Queens party

A man was killed and his girlfriend was wounded Saturday when a celebration at a Queens catering hall ended in a knife attack, police said. The 32-year-old man and his partner were dancing inside the hall near 98th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Corona around 3:15 a.m. when a 20-year-old man tried to cut in, police sources said. The clash sparked a fight that spilled outside, witnesses told police. ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police nab person of interest in grisly Queens triple homicide

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD. Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: 11-year-old boy shot with airsoft gun in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 11-year-old boy who was playing outside his home June 26 was shot by a stranger, police said Friday. The boy, who lives near Charlotte Street and East 170th Street, was playing when an unknown man “began asking him personal questions about himself,” police said. The suspect then pulled […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy