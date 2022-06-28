ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New waste pickup begins in Chesapeake after city cancels recycling contract

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesapeake is now collecting materials in the...

www.wavy.com

peninsulachronicle.com

Southeast Community Pharmacy Fills Years-Long Void In Newport News Community

NEWPORT NEWS-The Southeast Community of Newport News has been without a local pharmacy for the past few years. Dr. James Mitchell filled the void when he officially opened his independently-owned pharmacy, Southeast Community Pharmacy, in January 2022. The pharmacy is located at 2315 Jefferson Ave., in Southeast Shopping Center. His...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Plans proceed to change Murfreesboro Bypass

WINTON – After studying several options, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will proceed with an access management / safety project for the Murfreesboro Bypass. Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division One Engineer, confirmed that information as part of his presentation here last week at the regularly scheduled meeting on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment building condemned

Residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues. Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment …. Hiawatha Drive fire in Virginia Beach ruled accidental. Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers. Driver flees after crashing into Portsmouth apartment …. 14-year-old with autism...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia sweet corn flourishing despite recent blistering heat

VIRGINIA BEACH—Sweet corn season is here, and despite persistent dry, hot weather, Virginia farmers are expecting a plentiful harvest. “For a lot of people, there’s nothing better than fresh-picked sweet corn,” said Mike Cullipher, a Virginia Beach produce farmer. “Whether you’re making it for a meal in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach. Hampton 2-year-old’s January death ruled homicide. 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at Kelly’s Tavern …. Sen. Kaine discusses military troops and mental health. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

