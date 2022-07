CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —A trooper was involved in a crash in Ross County on Saturday. It happened just before noon along route 207 at River Road. According to Lieutenant Melanie Provenzano of the Chillicothe Post, one of her troopers was traveling on the highway and flipped on his lights to go after a vehicle. When he merged into the opposite lane to go after the car, another vehicle traveling behind him also merged with him and struck him from behind.

