Plano City Council approves pay raise for non-union employees

A referendum to elect Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection district trustees overwhelmingly was approved by voters during Tuesday's primary election. Trustees are currently appointed by the Kendall County Board. Alexander Kennedy is with the Yorkville-based Stamp Act Political Action Committee which petitioned to get the question in front of voters. Kennedy says...
The referendum that would have combined the Somonauk and Leland school districts into one did not win approval in Tuesday's Primary Election. Somonauk Board of Education President Mike Short says that doesn't mean the school districts won't continue to collaborate. Short says the two districts plan to keep working together on a number of programs.
There were the two major areas of discussion at this week's Montgomery Village Board meeting. Within a short stretch of Douglas Road in Montgomery near the Kendall County line, the ability of residents to purchase alcohol may have reached the top of the glass. At this week’s Montgomery Village Board meeting, trustee Theresa Sperling told this prospective vacant building buyer from Aurora this:
The proposal to combine the Somonauk and Leland school districts failed during Tuesday's Primary Election. The proposal needed approval from voters in both school districts, but fell short according to message sent to district families by the Somonauk School District. The proposal asked voters to form a new combined school district and would allow the new district to levy taxes for operations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Survey will continue in Kendall County for the coming months. Spokesman George Dixon says counties across the country are selected randomly to participate. From there random households and individuals are selected. Your browser does not support the audio element. Dixon says...
The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Independance Day fireworks, scheduled for July 4th (rain date July 5th). The display begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Firework viewers are encouraged to use the parking lots...
You can expect heavy traffic near the Grundy County fairgrounds on Sunday for the annual fireworks display. Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes and Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes were in our studios on Thursday. All traffic using the north exit will be required to go north bound on Illinois Route...
After 471 days in jail, then in less than 20 minutes, Donald Fredres, Jr. was sentenced to natural life in prison without parole for the murders of his former in-laws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, both age 62, at their rural home between Sandwich and Sheridan in March 2021. Outside the...
The Kendall County Health Department says that West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Yorkville and Plano. The mosquitoes were caught in late June. The virus was discovered two months earlier in the county than it was last year. Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in several Northern Illinois counties this year.
Crystal I. Kannmacher, 80, of Sandwich, IL went home to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born July 18, 1941. She was born in Clark County, IL to Vern Nicholson and Faye (Johnson Nicholson, Thompson). Crystal married the love of her life Jon Kannmacher on March 12, 1960 in Martinsville, IL. They were happily married until his passing in December of 2014.
Lamont (Monte) L. Ellis, 64, of Sandwich, IL passed away on June 25th, 2022, at Rush Copley Medical Center. Monte was born on October 11th, 1957, in the Old Woodward hospital in Sandwich to Lloyd and Betty (Noss) Ellis. Monte graduated from Sandwich Community High School Class of 1975. He went to work for All Steel in Montgomery and Caterpillar before working Duy's Furniture in Sandwich then a parts runner for NAPA and Car Quest. He really enjoys automobiles and motorcycle riding, He enjoyed his trips in his Honda Goldwing with his mom and friend, he also enjoyed going to car shows.
Three people turned themselves in to police following a shooting incident in rural DeKalb on Wednesday. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office alleges that 50-year-old Jerry G. Fabbri of Elburn, 19-year-old Alexander G. Fabbri of Sugar Grove, and 38-year-old Benedict Groppe of Rupperswil, Switzerland, were firing a number of guns at a target in the 15000 of Keslinger Road when one of the bullets went into a neighbor's home and hit someone in the foot.
Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced that Judge David P. Kliment sentenced Andres Ramirez to 55 years of imprisonment, in the Illinois Department of Corrections. In May, a jury found Ramirez guilty of armed violence, a Class X felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felony, and...
A Round Lake Beach man is being charged with having methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Kendall County deputies in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive Tuesday. 23-year-old Shaun M. Cleary Jr. is charged with possession of controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The sheriff's office says the traffic stop was for an equipment violation. Cleary was placed under arrest and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. He since posted bond to be released.
Philip “Phil” Michael Colgan, 78, of Sandwich, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 29, 2022. Philip was born on April 10, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Thaddeus and Dorothy (Gstettenbauer) Colgan. Phil attended Bradley University in Peoria. Phil was a member and president of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. He met his late wife Ginny Coonradt on a blind date. They were married one week after Ginny’s graduation in 1969. Phil graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and Administration in 1967. He earned his Master’s degrees in Education and Administration in 1973 and 1977.
In the state of Illinois, the Sandwich Fair is at the top for exhibitors at fairs, with over 25,000 individual entries. Now the entry list for the 134th Sandwich Fair is available on its website. Many fairgoers make it a family event in the competition, making it a fun reason...
On June 30, 2022, at 6:03 p.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Asbury Drive. As Aurora Central Dispatch was receiving multiple calls, a 2nd Alarm was immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story, six-unit townhome complex, with heavy fire showing from the second floor of the middle unit, with evacuation in progress.
