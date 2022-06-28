Plano City Council approves pay raise for non-union employees

Lamont (Monte) L. Ellis, 64, of Sandwich, IL passed away on June 25th, 2022, at Rush Copley Medical Center. Monte was born on October 11th, 1957, in the Old Woodward hospital in Sandwich to Lloyd and Betty (Noss) Ellis. Monte graduated from Sandwich Community High School Class of 1975. He went to work for All Steel in Montgomery and Caterpillar before working Duy's Furniture in Sandwich then a parts runner for NAPA and Car Quest. He really enjoys automobiles and motorcycle riding, He enjoyed his trips in his Honda Goldwing with his mom and friend, he also enjoyed going to car shows.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO