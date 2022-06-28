ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Gov. Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Mecosta Co. Flooding

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency to help Mecosta County with flood damage from heavy rain in May.

Big Rapids says the flooding they experienced on May 11 was the worst they’ve had in over 30 years.

Their city manager says they received 4 inches of rain in less than two hours, damaging roads and culverts downtown.

The governor’s declaration will provide more state resources for the recovery.

It will also allow Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security to coordinate their response.

Mecosta County declared a local state of emergency after the flooding but determined their resources were insufficient to address the issue.

“This is excellent news for the City of Big Rapids,” said Wendy Nystrom, Mecosta County Commissioner for the 6th District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSvpF_0gOM0Ppx00

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Water Safety Tips With the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol

Lake City is welcoming thousands for the Fourth of July, but reminding everyone to stay safe. With fun comes risk. Whether it’s out on the boat or out on the jet ski, even just hanging out on the sandbar, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol has a few safety tips for everyone because while they want everyone to have a great weekend, they also want it to be a safe one.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Kent County prosecutor vows to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Doctors who perform abortions in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, will face criminal prosecution. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker has vowed to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in a statement released on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The news is a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Mecosta County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Big Rapids, MI
Government
Mecosta County, MI
Government
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

Copemish Woman Dies In Manistee Co. Crash

A Copemish woman has died after a car crash in Manistee County. Michigan State Police say 32-year-old Amber Roussain was driving on Faylor Road on Sunday afternoon when she went off the road. Her car hit a mailbox and tree before flipping over. Roussain was thrown from the car and...
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum’s Abortion Stand Is Why Hospital’s Takeover of Beaumont Must Be Reversed

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Metro Detroit, Spectrum Health CEO Tina Freese Decker lied to you. On Friday, upon learning that Spectrum’s position on abortion reflected the conservative values of its hometown Grand Rapids, you experienced the implications of Freese Decker’s deceit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#State Of Emergency#Michigan State Police#Heavy Rain#Politics State#Politics Governor#Mecosta Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy