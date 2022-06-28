Gov. Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Mecosta Co. Flooding

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency to help Mecosta County with flood damage from heavy rain in May.

Big Rapids says the flooding they experienced on May 11 was the worst they’ve had in over 30 years.

Their city manager says they received 4 inches of rain in less than two hours, damaging roads and culverts downtown.

The governor’s declaration will provide more state resources for the recovery.

It will also allow Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security to coordinate their response.

Mecosta County declared a local state of emergency after the flooding but determined their resources were insufficient to address the issue.

“This is excellent news for the City of Big Rapids,” said Wendy Nystrom, Mecosta County Commissioner for the 6th District.