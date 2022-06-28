ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteo Berrettini tests positive for COVID-19, exits Wimbledon

By Alex Butler
 4 days ago
June 28 (UPI) -- Italian Matteo Berrettini tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from Wimbledon, the No. 11 men's tennis player in the world announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Berrettini is the second Top 20 men's player in the last two days to exit the draw due to COVID-19. No. 17 Marin Cilic of Croatia announced Monday that he also tested positive and "unable to compete" at his best.

"I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Berrettini, the No. 8 singles seed, was set to face Christian Garin of Chile in his first-round match Tuesday in London. Garin will now battle replacement Elias Ymer of Sweden.

"I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days," Berrettini added. "Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support."

Cilic, the No. 14 seed, was scheduled to face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on Tuesday in his first-round match. McDonald will now face Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Berrettini, 26, reached the final at Wimbledon 2021, where he lost to three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia. He also reached the semifinal earlier this year at the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain. The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open and semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Cilic, 33, won the 2014 U.S. Open for his lone Grand Slam singles title. He reached the final at the 2018 Australian Open and Wimbledon 2017. He also reached the 2022 French Open semifinal, where he lost to Casper Ruud of Norway.

Wimbledon 2022 will run through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Tournament coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Moments from Wimbledon

