MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects connected to a federal visa fraud and money laundering case in Myrtle Beach, will be sentenced next week. According to federal documents, Syed Naqvi and Raja Younas pleaded guilty on June 10 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Meanwhile, Concepcion Dalmacio was also charged in the case after working as a recruiter for one of the companies listed in the indictment. She pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO