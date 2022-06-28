ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Tom Hanks Sick? Fans Reportedly Worried After Seeing His Hands Tremble In New Video

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

Tom Hanks has allegedly been sparking concerns from his fans after a video of him showing his hands trembling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQ7Bc_0gOM03kS00
Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonReuters

Earlier this month, the actor attended the premiere for Elvis and it was then that eagle-eyed fans saw his hands shaking.

“The footage of him shaking was very troubling. And there’s no denying he’s lost a substantial amount of weight in a short amount of time. Privately, the word is he’s OK,” the source told Us Weekly.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Fans Express Concern for His Health After Video Comes Out From ‘Elvis’ Movie Tour Speech

Though the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, hasn’t yet hit theaters, it’s already been a resounding success. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the semi-biographical film received an unbelievable 12-minute standing ovation. The Elvis stars then set out on a promotional tour to build even more excitement for the coming June 24 release.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
purewow.com

Tom Hanks Had One Piece of Advice for Those Wondering How He & Rita Wilson Have Been Together for So Long

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have known each other for over 40 years and they have been married since 1988, with two sons—Chet and Truman—that they share. Recently, Hanks was seen defending his wife when she got pushed by a crowd of fans, and this is just the latest instance where we've seen the strong bond between this pair. So, what exactly is the secret to their lasting Hollywood marriage?
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Actor
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

137K+
Followers
10K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy