ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Highlands, CA

Eleven people evacuated during North Highlands house fire

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EE2Tm_0gOLzhi000

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Metro Fire said they were responding to a house fire in North Highlands that was also threatening nearby homes.

Metro Fire reported that they were able to contain the fire to the home and safely evacuate 11 residents.

“This fire could’ve been much worse for this large family, and the neighbors home,” Metro Fire tweeted following the fire. “Please ensure your family has a fire evacuation plan, including a meeting place for accountability, and check your smoke detectors for proper operation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Six People Displaced After Early Morning House Fire In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire. Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022 Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home. Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights Police investigates crash at Old Auburn Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Officials investigate possible drowning at Folsom Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are investigating a possible drowning at Folsom Lake, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. According to the South Placer Fire District, fire crews were called out Saturday to Dotons Point at Folsom Lake on reports of a possible drowning.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Metro Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Malfunctioning railroad arms stops traffic in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic along Bond Road in Elk Grove is being impacted by malfunctioning railroad crossing arms, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police are saying that Union Pacific Railroad has indicated that it will take up to three hours to fix the arms.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Possible drowning swimmer recovered at Folsom Lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the swimmer who was possibly drowning has been recovered. At around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring. South Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Highlands, CA
FOX40

Fire near Sutter’s Landing prompts large response from fire crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire crews responded to a “very active” fire near Sutter’s Landing on Wednesday.  The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, near 28th Street, prompted a 3-alarm response, and about 100 people went to the scene. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District assisted as winds spread the fire. According to the department, a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

State Officials Investigating After Multiple Geese Shot With Blow Darts In Natomas Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four geese were shot with an illegal blow dart in the Natomas area. Wildlife experts say it’s a disturbing trend that seems to be growing. “We’ve got cormorants, we’ve got the snowy egrets,” Michele Dodge said. Dodge is a wildlife capture specialist that frequents this public pond off of Truxel Road in Natomas. “I’ve actually been out here several times tracking the injured geese,” she said. In the last few weeks, Dodge has helped rescue several Canada geese who were shot with blow darts and transported them to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn. On Friday, one of her colleagues at Gold...
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident on Madison Avenue [Carmichael, CA]

CARMICHAEL, CA (July 1, 2022) – Monday evening, at least two victims were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident on Madison Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison Avenue. Furthermore, officials said the driver of a pickup-truck...
CARMICHAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Occur in Elk Grove Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Accident on S.R. 99 Near Sheldon Road Involved Multiple Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries was reported in Elk Grove on June 30 on State Route 99. The accident involved a Lexus, Honda Accord, Ford Fiesta and another unnamed sedan. The collision happened around 8:14 a.m. along northbound S.R. 99 near the Sheldon Road off-ramp.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision on Freeway

Accident on I-80 Near Enterprise Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle collision on a West Sacramento freeway on June 30 resulted in minor injuries. The accident was reported around 7:42 a.m. at westbound Interstate 80 east of the off-ramp at Enterprise Boulevard. A report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the crash involved a truck and a Nissan van.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local authorities patrol for illegal fireworks in Elk Grove

The Fourth of July is expected to be the busiest night for the Elk Grove police officers and Cosumnes firefighters this year since numerous illegal fireworks are expected to explode across the city that night. It’s also a time when fire dangers arise over improperly disposed legal fireworks. Throughout...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Occurs on Walnut Grove Bridge

An accident described as a hit-and-run occurred near Theater Street on the bridge in Walnut Grove on June 29 at about 7:49 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a pedestrian was struck by a BMW. There were reports that the driver of the BMW appeared to be hiding the vehicle behind a tavern. Sac Fire was also called to the accident scene, and the pedestrian was described as “alert” when they arrived.
WALNUT GROVE, CA
worldnationnews.com

Man found dead in Northern California trash has been identified

A garbage crew made a gruesome search early Tuesday at a Yolo County waste disposal site — their load collected from Dixon included a dead body. Police say the death was accidental and the Yolo County Coroner’s Office shared that sentiment. The victim, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel...
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy