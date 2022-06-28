Eleven people evacuated during North Highlands house fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Metro Fire said they were responding to a house fire in North Highlands that was also threatening nearby homes.

Metro Fire reported that they were able to contain the fire to the home and safely evacuate 11 residents.

“This fire could’ve been much worse for this large family, and the neighbors home,” Metro Fire tweeted following the fire. “Please ensure your family has a fire evacuation plan, including a meeting place for accountability, and check your smoke detectors for proper operation.”

