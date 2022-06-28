ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Wild bid farewell to team dog Celly

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saying goodbye is part of life for an NHL team, as each year players leave for other teams and opportunities, or hang up their skates while calling it a career. But today's "so long" is as tough or tougher than most, as it involves...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 3

Related
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Teary-Eyed Baby Fox Chases Couple In The Woods Begging For Help

Everything looks unpleasant and tough to overcome for a newborn who has just arrived in the world if it weren’t for his mother’s care. That is why, when these helpless creatures, regardless of species, are abandoned as orphans, our hearts tremble. A forlorn and desperate newborn fox, just...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
pawmypets.com

Heartbroken And In Labor, She Crawls Into A Horrible Backyard To Give Birth

Life for roaming dogs is full of constant challenges, challenges that increase much more when they try to give birth in a refuge to protect their young. This is the story of Lexus, a pit bull dog who for a very long time wandered from one location to another exposing not only the dangers that the street itself offers, but also the apathy of many people that from a range were unaware that it was living that required assistance.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Sports#St Paul#Shepherd Catahoula Lab#Cocoa S Heart Dog Rescue#The Xcel Energy Center#Air Force Major
pawmypets.com

Baby Barn Owl Photographed Mid Run Is Definitely Cute

This is the adorable time a baby owl was captured on camera while running across the grass. Taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Hannie Heere, the 63-year-old was out photographing barn owls when she saw the little guy. It ends up that barn owlets do not begin flapping their wings until...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS LA

Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life."Cody ran outside immediately barking," said owner Freddy Patriarca.The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier."I feel unsafe," said owner Melissa Patriarca ."We should feel safe here, in our own home."She added her kids are afraid to play in the backyard following the attack.Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Wild Moment Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wild Turkey Body Slams Hawk To Protect Her Chicks

Motherly love at its finest. If you’ve spent anytime in the woods and have come across any bird chicks, you know that birds change when they have young. Hawks will attack, grouse will too, they chirp, charge and fly around all to protect their young. It’s really a pretty...
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In, Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake

Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this eagle most likely has attacked fawns before “Birds of prey learn quickly. In falconry, falconers often encourage their birds to go after prey that’s a little bit bigger and more […] The post Bald Eagle Swoops In, Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy