FARGO (KFGO) – Another disappointment for fans waiting since 2020 to see Maroon 5 in Fargo. The band has canceled its Fargodome show again along with most of its summer 2022 World Tour. No reason has been given. The only dates still on the band’s website include stops in Quebec City, Quebec and Orlando, Florida.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO