Three wounded, three arrested in stabbing at Hollywood bar

A man accused of leaving two unconscious women at hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead from drug overdoses, has been charged with their murders, court records show. Christy Giles, 24, was brought on Nov. 13 to a hospital in Culver City, dying from what the county medical examiner-coroner determined...
Two people died Friday night in Rowland Heights after the vehicle they were in crashed during a high-speed police pursuit that started in La Habra. Around 10:40 p.m., La Habra police officers attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The vehicle initially began to stop […]
The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire.
Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that one of its stations received a “criminal threat against the lives of our deputies” on Friday. Villanueva said that the threat made on Friday was possibly inspired by “false statements” made at a civilian oversight commission meeting at Loyola Marymount University that was held on Friday.
Before Los Angeles police sent a blast wave through it, Paula Benítez de Rodríguez’s life revolved around the squat, bubble-gum pink building she owns in South Los Angeles. Benítez de Rodríguez, 73, had saved for years to purchase the building, and it anchored her American dream. The...
A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.
The department said Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran, allegedly submitted forged doctor’s notes for medical benefits.
A 43-year-old man who was missing for more than a month and was last seen in Lynwood has been found, sheriff’s officials said Friday. about 11:45 p.m. May 22 in the 3500 block of Sanborn Avenue, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday asked for public help finding him.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down for several hours Saturday morning in the Newhall Pass after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officials. The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m., according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP. Los...
A man from Providence Village, Texas, was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers learned...
Originally published as a San Bernardino Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 23, 2021, San Bernardino Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block W. 23rd Street regarding a deceased person at a residence. As officers conducted their initial investigation, it was determined that the decedent was a victim of homicide.
NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Canoga Park, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a violent two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision with a large debris field that included city property damage. The crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Victory Boulevard and De Soto in the Canoga Park neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of the city of Los Angeles.
ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a bullet-riddled SUV on a freeway exit ramp in Long Beach after a shooting. Officers who responded to the call at about 2:30 a.m. They found the woman in a BMW SUV on the Anaheim Street exit ramp from the southbound 710 Freeway.
