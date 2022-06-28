Two train passengers and a person in a truck killed in Amtrak derailment

Three officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Kentucky on Thursday night, authorities said. Four other people were injured at the scene in the rural area in a mountainous part of eastern Kentucky. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office...
The body of a child was found in a lake just north of St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday, and the search continued for their mother and her two other children in what authorities are calling a “potential triple-homicide.” Authorities believe their disappearance may be connected to the death of an adult man earlier in the day.
A man suspected of shooting two Alabama deputies, one fatally, has been captured, a prosecutor said. District Attorney Michael Jackson said Thursday that 26-year-old Austin Hall was captured in the same county where the shooting occurred. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both, Jackson said.
U.S. health officials are set to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a fall booster campaign and in the midst of the Food and Drug Administration considering authorizing updated vaccines. The agency is expected to announce its decision on whether to authorize new versions of...
A Summer tradition in the San Gabriel Valley has officially returned. The 626 Night Market is back open to the public in full capacity after it was forced to limit its crowd size last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors who arrived to Santa Anita Park on Friday to...
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Senate on Friday passed a measure that, if fully enacted, would enshrine in the State Constitution the right to seek an abortion and access contraception. The measure — the Equal Rights Amendment — places New York at the forefront of legal efforts...
