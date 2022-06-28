ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Another agency shares blame for MBTA safety issues

By Bruce Mohl
commonwealthmagazine.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE MBTA is taking a lot of hits for its safety shortcomings, but there’s another state agency that deserves a share of the blame. The Department of Public Utilities is the state agency tasked with overseeing and monitoring subway safety initiatives at the MBTA. It investigates or oversees the investigation of...

commonwealthmagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

New MBTA fare changes take effect July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1. A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cab driver threatened with hammer, spit on by teens at MBTA station

BOSTON - Transit Police have arrested a 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male and charged them with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after an attack on an off-duty cab driver Thursday night.  Herode Limege tells WBZ-TV he was waiting in his cab to pick up his daughter at JFK/UMASS Red Line station when several teens suddenly approached making demands for a ride.  "They said taxi and I said no I'm not here for you guys I'm here to pick up my daughter," said Limege.  He was sitting in his car as they started swearing and using a racial slur. ...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston City Council partially overrides Wu’s budget veto

In an unprecedented move, Boston’s City Council voted Wednesday to override a portion of a mayoral budget proposal, imposing a change to an executive spending plan through unified council action. The amendment, which will allocate $2 million more towards several council priorities — including the Office of Black Male...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu's inauguration fund raised $1.1 million, sparking concerns about potential conflicts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's extensive inauguration ceremony this week is funded by some of the largest developers, businesses and lobbying firms in the city. The festivities are slated for Thursday, more than seven months after she was officially sworn-in, because of last winter's omicron surge. The ceremony and "summer block party" will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about flight delays, cancellations at Logan Airport

Keep up with the latest news about flights in and out of Boston. Airline cancellations and delays have plagued Logan International Airport and airports nationwide this season as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues. Here’s the latest locally relevant information on the situation at Boston’s Logan International Airport. (This...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. An otherwise quiet warm muggy long holiday weekend Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Board Of Directors#Dpu#Fta
MassLive.com

Springfield fire, Brockton police departments released from ‘70s-era diverse hiring consent decree; court to discuss others in July

The Springfield Fire Department and Brockton Police Departments have been released from a nearly half-a-century-old consent decree that prioritizes the hiring of Black and Hispanic candidates in Massachusetts police and fire departments. U.S. District Court Judge Patti. B. Saris released the two departments from the state-mandated decree on Wednesday afternoon,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
bpdnews.com

BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES LANITA CULLINANE TO SUPERINTENDENT OF THE BUREAU OF FIELD SERVICES

BOSTON - Wednesday, June 29, 2022 - Today, Boston Police Department (BPD) Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long and Mayor Michelle Wu announced the promotion of Lanita Cullinane as Superintendent of Bureau of Field Services. In this role, Cullinane will oversee all uniformed officers within the Boston Police Department. Superintendent Cullinane is the first woman to serve in this role. Superintendent-in-Chief Long and Mayor Wu joined Superintendent Cullinane today for the promotion ceremony.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mary Skipper selected as new Boston school superintendent

HOURS AFTER SHE was selected as Boston’s next school superintendent, Mary Skipper pledged to focus on improving special education and English language instruction in the district. “That’s one out of every two students in our district,” Skipper said, referring to special education students and English language learners. “There is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy