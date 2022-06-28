ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern wants to run for president to ‘overturn all this bulls–t’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Howard Stern has achieved a lot in his entertainment career, but there is still one thing he aspires to be: president of the United States.

The infamous shock jock, 68, revealed on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday that if he ever became chief of state , he would like to overturn a few things.

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda,” he said.

The New York native went on, “The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern then slammed three of former president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justices .

“It’s very hard to have a Supreme Court that’s openly lied,” he continued, also noting that the act “undermines everything.”

Howard Stern would only run for president in 2024 if Donald Trump was his opponent.
Getty Images

The “Private Parts” star then touched upon Trump, 76, losing the popular vote in 2016, and also winning the Electoral College against Hillary Clinton.

“A guy who lost the vote won the election,” Stern said. “How long can we keep electing people who lost the election?”

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda,” Stern noted.
Mark Von Holden

The comedian also desires to put a stop to the Electoral College and wants to “get rid of it.”

The father of three added, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College.”

Stern then explained he wants to have more immediate action to stabilize the Supreme Court.

“The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not f—ing around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern continued.

Former President Donald Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 election against fellow candidate Hillary Clinton.
AP/Mark Humphrey
“The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” the shock jock said.
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

“I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bulls–t,” the “Howard Stern Show” host pointed out.

Stern also revealed that he would only consider running for president in 2024, only if Trump was the Republican nominee. “I’ll beat his a–,” he affirmed.

He first dipped his toes into the political pool in 1994 when he ran for New York governor as a libertarian. However, he dropped out due to being required to reveal his personal finances.

