Hardwick, VT

Vermont man wildly swings excavator at police: video

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Vermont man was caught on camera wildly swinging an excavator at two state troopers who were trying to take his son into custody.

The troopers had gone to Wayne Tallman’s home in Hardwick earlier this month to arrest his 24-year-old son, Brandon Tallman, in relation to an assault and burglary case, police said.

As the troopers were trying to cuff the son, Tallman allegedly jumped behind the controls of the excavator and set it in motion.

Dashcam footage from June 12 showed the dad repeatedly swinging the excavator’s bucket towards the troopers as they wrestled with Brandon on the driveway.

The troopers could be seen trying to dodge the machinery as they pinned Brandon to the ground.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” a Vermont State Police commander said in the wake of the ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvpHe_0gOLxn4m00
Wayne Tallman is accused of swinging his excavator at two Vermont state troopers who were trying to arrest his son earlier this month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snnqe_0gOLxn4m00
The troopers could be seen repeatedly trying to dodge the excavator’s bucket as they tried to pin the younger Tallman to the ground.
Vermont State Police

At one point, the troopers could be seen pointing at Tallman as they ordered him out of the excavator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqZlm_0gOLxn4m00
The troopers had gone to the home to arrest Tallman’s 24-year-old son, Brandon, over an assault and burglary case.
Vermont State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TieRK_0gOLxn4m00
Wayne Tallman was eventually arrested for aggravated assault, while his wife, Amy — who tried to pull troopers off their son — was issued a citation.
Faecbook / Amy Andrus Tallman

Eventually, Tallman relented and he was arrested for aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding and reckless endangerment.

Tallman’s wife, Amy, had also intervened by trying to pull the troopers off her son, police said. She was issued a citation for impeding an officer.

Comments / 0

