Billie Eilish Reflects on Just How Much Her Career Has Changed After Historic Glastonbury Performance on ‘Corden’

Billie Eilish appeared on The Late Late Show following her headlining set at Glastonbury . During an interview with host James Corden, Eilish recalled how much things have changed since she first began performing in the U.K.

In the interview, Eilish recounted one of her early London concerts, where a fan waited for her outside. “There was this girl standing outside and she was with her mom and I was like, ‘What are they doing here? Who would do that?’ Eilish recalled. “I pulled up and she kind of looked at the car funny and I remember thinking, ‘That’s weird. Who is that? Why would there be somebody standing there?’ And I opened the door and she looked at me and she looked so happy and surprised.”

The singer added, “She was the first person to ever stand in the line to meet me ever in my life. And I gave her the biggest hug and I took a picture with her and I just held her and she was so sweet. It was really magical.”

During her early days of performing, Eilish said she used to make a point to meet every fan that came to her show. But now that she’s selling out stadiums and performing at festivals, that’s not quite an option anymore.

“I really miss meeting everyone,” she said.

As for her set in Glastonbury, Eilish debunked a theory that the Queen attended her show after Corden held up a photo of an older woman in sunglasses and wearing a hood. “I’d be thrilled [if she came to my show], but that’s not the Queen,” she laughed. “I would be thrilled if it was.”

During her performance at Glastonbury on Friday night, Eilish took the opportunity to voice her concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Before performing her song “Your Power,” Eilish spoke up.

“The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it,” she said. “And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

Prior to Glastonbury, Eilish debuted a new song , “TV,” during a concert in Manchester. The song appeared to include references to the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and more.

Eilish recently kicked off the European and U.K. leg of her world tour , which will continue through the end of the month. She’s then set to play a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand in September. The musician released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever , last year.