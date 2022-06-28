ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Reflects on Just How Much Her Career Has Changed After Historic Glastonbury Performance on ‘Corden’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081PyC_0gOLxlJK00

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish appeared on The Late Late Show following her headlining set at Glastonbury . During an interview with host James Corden, Eilish recalled how much things have changed since she first began performing in the U.K.

In the interview, Eilish recounted one of her early London concerts, where a fan waited for her outside. “There was this girl standing outside and she was with her mom and I was like, ‘What are they doing here? Who would do that?’ Eilish recalled. “I pulled up and she kind of looked at the car funny and I remember thinking, ‘That’s weird. Who is that? Why would there be somebody standing there?’ And I opened the door and she looked at me and she looked so happy and surprised.”

The singer added, “She was the first person to ever stand in the line to meet me ever in my life. And I gave her the biggest hug and I took a picture with her and I just held her and she was so sweet. It was really magical.”

During her early days of performing, Eilish said she used to make a point to meet every fan that came to her show. But now that she’s selling out stadiums and performing at festivals, that’s not quite an option anymore.

“I really miss meeting everyone,” she said.

As for her set in Glastonbury, Eilish debunked a theory that the Queen attended her show after Corden held up a photo of an older woman in sunglasses and wearing a hood. “I’d be thrilled [if she came to my show], but that’s not the Queen,” she laughed. “I would be thrilled if it was.”

During her performance at Glastonbury on Friday night, Eilish took the opportunity to voice her concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Before performing her song “Your Power,” Eilish spoke up.

“The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it,” she said. “And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

Prior to Glastonbury, Eilish debuted a new song , “TV,” during a concert in Manchester. The song appeared to include references to the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and more.

Eilish recently kicked off the European and U.K. leg of her world tour , which will continue through the end of the month. She’s then set to play a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand in September. The musician released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever , last year.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

In Private, Trump ‘Keeps Shitting All Over’ the End of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. Republicans spent Friday celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and praising Donald Trump for making it happen. Trump himself, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone, is far less excited. Publicly, the former president took credit for abrogating the rights of millions of American women, putting out a statement saying Roe’s repeal was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” But privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Brandy Takes Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ to New Heights With Surprise BET Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Brandy is a woman of her word. The singer took the BET Awards stage on Sunday night for the debut live performance of her effortless “First Class” freestyle alongside Jack Harlow – a full circle clean-up after she promised last month to “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” The Kentucky rapper made his debut performance at the awards ceremony with the live debut of the Lil Wayne-assisted “Poison” from his sophomore record Come Home the Kids Miss You before Brandy took the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Corden
Variety

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Reversal at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere: ‘I’m Just Not Happy’

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Performing
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy