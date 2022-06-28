Biden in talk with Turkey’s Erdogan over Sweden, Finland NATO stalemate

President Biden spoke with his Turkish counterpart Tuesday ahead of this week’s NATO summit as the Middle Eastern government stands firm in its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the Atlantic alliance.

Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone, the White House said, adding that Biden “looks forward” to seeing his Turkish counterpart during the summit in Madrid — where US and European officials are hoping for a “boost” to the candidacies of Stockholm and Helsinki.

After formally applying to join NATO in May, the Nordic nations need unanimous support from all 30 current members to get in.

Turkey has remained adamantly against the NATO expansion, accusing Finland and Sweden of taking a lax stance against “terrorists,” referring to Kurdish activists.

Erdoğan stood firm on Tuesday, saying he will do “whatever is necessary for our country’s rights and interests.”

Biden departing Germany after attending the G7 summit, en route to Spain on Tuesday morning. AP

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit in March. REUTERS

He was scheduled to meet with Finnish and Swedish leaders the same day, though the Turkish presidential office warned on Monday that the meeting “does not mean we will take a step back from our position,” according to Reuters .

Meanwhile, Erdoğan indicated that he would present documents on Kurdish “terror groups” to show what he called the “hypocrisy” of both nations. Turkey wants Sweden and Finland to extradite wanted individuals as well as lift arms restrictions.

“We will tell them clearly that it is not possible to expect a different attitude from Turkey unless this picture changes,” the president said following a cabinet meeting .

Despite Turkish concerns, the US remains confident Finland and Sweden’s candidacies will be approved. “We also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken significant steps forward in terms of addressing Turkey’s concerns,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Madrid Tuesday. “We also believe and are confident that ultimately they will become members of the alliance and that Turkey’s concerns will be fully addressed.”

Biden and European leaders are hoping to “boost” Sweden and Finland’s NATO candidacy. AP

Sullivan confirmed that Biden and Erdoğan are expected to meet on Wednesday, though Finland and Sweden’s candidacies are not expected to be “the central focus” of the discussion. “There’s not a fixed time or framework for the meeting, but they’ll have a chance to spend some time together to focus mainly on the strategic issues between the US and Turkey and regional issues that are relevant to the two countries,” Sullivan said.