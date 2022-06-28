ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden in talk with Turkey’s Erdogan over Sweden, Finland NATO stalemate

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kAZJ_0gOLxkQb00

President Biden spoke with his Turkish counterpart Tuesday ahead of this week’s NATO summit as the Middle Eastern government stands firm in its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the Atlantic alliance.

Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone, the White House said, adding that Biden “looks forward” to seeing his Turkish counterpart during the summit in Madrid — where US and European officials are hoping for a “boost” to the candidacies of Stockholm and Helsinki.

After formally applying to join NATO in May, the Nordic nations need unanimous support from all 30 current members to get in.

Turkey has remained adamantly against the NATO expansion, accusing Finland and Sweden of taking a lax stance against “terrorists,” referring to Kurdish activists.

Erdoğan stood firm on Tuesday, saying he will do “whatever is necessary for our country’s rights and interests.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmUm0_0gOLxkQb00
Biden departing Germany after attending the G7 summit, en route to Spain on Tuesday morning.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5h9M_0gOLxkQb00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit in March.
REUTERS

He was scheduled to meet with Finnish and Swedish leaders the same day, though the Turkish presidential office warned on Monday that the meeting “does not mean we will take a step back from our position,” according to Reuters .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee4Ib_0gOLxkQb00 US hoping NATO summit will ‘boost’ Finland and Sweden candidacies

Meanwhile, Erdoğan indicated that he would present documents on Kurdish “terror groups” to show what he called the “hypocrisy” of both nations. Turkey wants Sweden and Finland to extradite wanted individuals as well as lift arms restrictions.

“We will tell them clearly that it is not possible to expect a different attitude from Turkey unless this picture changes,” the president said following a cabinet meeting .

Despite Turkish concerns, the US remains confident Finland and Sweden’s candidacies will be approved. “We also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken significant steps forward in terms of addressing Turkey’s concerns,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Madrid Tuesday. “We also believe and are confident that ultimately they will become members of the alliance and that Turkey’s concerns will be fully addressed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUfq0_0gOLxkQb00
Biden and European leaders are hoping to “boost” Sweden and Finland’s NATO candidacy.
AP

Sullivan confirmed that Biden and Erdoğan are expected to meet on Wednesday, though Finland and Sweden’s candidacies are not expected to be “the central focus” of the discussion. “There’s not a fixed time or framework for the meeting, but they’ll have a chance to spend some time together to focus mainly on the strategic issues between the US and Turkey and regional issues that are relevant to the two countries,” Sullivan said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Fighting raged as Russian troops intensified their offensive in parts of the hard-fought Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, after Belarus announced its military had intercepted missiles fired by Kyiv's forces. - Belarus interception - The intense fighting came as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko accused Kyiv of "provoking" his country and said his army intercepted missiles fired at his country by Ukrainian forces "around three days ago".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Nato Summit#Turkish#Nato#The White House#European#Nordic#Kurdish#G7#Reuters#Finnish#Swedish
CNN

Taliban labels Islamic State affiliate a 'false sect'

The Taliban has declared the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K a corrupt “sect” and forbidden Afghans from contact with it. “We call out to the nation that the seditious phenomenon called ISIS-K is void of today’s age and a false sect that spreads corruption in our Islamic country. It is forbidden to have any kind of help or relationship with them,” the Taliban said in a resolution on Saturday.
AFGHANISTAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Europe
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
AFP

Hong Kong lawmaker tests Covid positive after photo with Xi

A Hong Kong lawmaker who posed for a group photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the leader's visit to the financial hub this week confirmed Sunday he has since tested positive for coronavirus. Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole representative to Beijing's top lawmaking body, tested positive on Thursday and was absent from all events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers

If you’re looking forward to shooting off bottle rockets and Roman candles this Fourth of July, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad is that fireworks prices are soaring this year along with pretty much everything else. The good news, however, is that at least you don’t need to worry about a shortage – […] The post Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy