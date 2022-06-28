ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The official teaser trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2' has arrived: Watch now

The official teaser trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" is out now.

Fans get a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler back in action as the Sanderson sisters in the preview for the upcoming live-action comedy.

"Hocus Pocus 2" follows three girls who "accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

The famous trio of witches appears near the end of the trailer, as Midler's famous character, Winifred Sanderson, yells, "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"

Fans got a first look at Parker, Najimy and Midler reprising their roles for the upcoming film in November.

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

ABC News is owned by Disney.

