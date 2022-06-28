ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Emergency Crews Respond To Fire At McAlester Church, Polling Place

By News On 6
 4 days ago
Emergency crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a church and polling place on Hardy Springs Road in McAlester.

According to the Pittsburg County Election Board, the church was the polling place for Precincts 7 and 40, voters within those precincts will now have to vote at the County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials say nobody was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

