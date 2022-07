Three were injured - and two airlifted to the hospital - early on Thursday, June 30 in Maryland after a major crash left multiple people trapped in St. Mary's County. Two people had to be extricated in the crash, according to an unconfirmed report, which was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning on Oakley Road near the area of Gilbert Lane.

