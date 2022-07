After completing six months of training at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy, 37 cadets will receive their badges Thursday at a graduation ceremony in La Crosse. Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, and other state leaders will join Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell at the graduation ceremony at the La Crosse Center. the cermeony begins at 1 p.m.

