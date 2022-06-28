ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rain for holiday weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — As most of Indiana falls into a 3"+ rainfall deficit for the month of June, some much-needed rain chances increase as we head toward the holiday weekend. A slow-moving cold front will move through central...

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
What to expect if you're traveling this Independence Day

INDIANA, USA — If your family is leaving town for an Independence Day getaway, AAA says you're not alone. According to its pre-holiday predictions, AAA expects more than 47.9 million people to travel more than 50 miles from home June 30 through July 4. Most American families will travel...
Fireball Seen Over Indiana

A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
Website bridges gap for Hoosier farmers hurt by inflation

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Farmers across Indiana and the country are scraping by this year because of inflation prices. Many are barely getting by. Some are using new ways to help generate cash flow by selling their products online. Fourth-generation farmer Kyle Becker of Becker Farms, northeast of New...
Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 increasing in more than 100 countries

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of abortions performed in Indiana rose by 8.5% last year, according to a state report released Friday as state lawmakers are expected to soon debate tighter anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. An annual report from the...
Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due to construction when the driver of […]
Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
