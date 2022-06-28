ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

German company’s new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.

Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company’s first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.

The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.

The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.

