Letter to the Editor: Andy McIlvaine

The Cherry Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person: Peter Meyers. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden New Jersey, on June 3, 2022. On June 6, 2022 Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved roadway in Wharton State Forest (Waterford, NJ). Peter Meyers, who is a resident of Cherry Hill, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by a family member on June 8, 2022. Thus far ongoing searches have produced no additional clues as to his whereabouts. Meyers is a 68 year old white male, approximately 6’3″ and 220 pounds, with green eyes and curly white hair.
