Cherry Hill, NJ

Letter to the Editor: Andy McIlvaine

By Reader Submitted
The Cherry Hill Sun
The Cherry Hill Sun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cherry Hill community has an opportunity to make an investment in the future of generations of our school children by voting on October 4 to approve a bond referendum to make critical repairs and improvements to our school facilities. We, the past leaders of the Cherry Hill Board...

The Cherry Hill Sun

Council addresses delays in trash pickup

Township residents and officials protested delays in trash pickup by Republic Services during a June 27 council meeting. Some residents reported having week-long delays. Mayor Susan Shin Angulo explained that part of the problem is that people are not just experiencing trash delays in Cherry Hill, but in Camden and Burlington counties and across the state.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Public Library hosts Stories in the Park

This July, join Cherry Hill Librarians each week for stories and fun as your children’s librarians pop up throughout the town. Please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at your local park for a special outdoor story time brought to you by Cherry Hill Recreation and Cherry Hill Public Library. The event is weather permitting and open to all ages.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Mayor provides alternative places to drop off refuse

The following is a message from Mayor Susan Shin Angulo. I want to take a moment to update you on the ongoing and severely troubling lack of service received by the Township’s solid waste contractor, Republic Services “Republic”, and the efforts taken thus far by the Township to bring trash, recycling, and yard waste services back to the standards that Cherry Hill residents deserve.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

CamCo announces 1,070 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, June 21 to Monday, June 27. Additionally, there were 343 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,070. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 115,032 and 1,658 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Government
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Education
The Cherry Hill Sun

East graduate selected for prestigious Television Academy 2022 Internship Program

Cherry Hill native Harry Cohen has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. He is one of just 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 summer program. The Foundation provides paid internships annually, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

School board moves forward with bond referendum

The Cherry Hill board of education continued discussions on bond referendum recommendations at its June 13 meeting. Regarding the referendum, the board passed a resolution to schedule a special election for Oct. 4. During committee reports, board Vice President Miriam Stern reiterated that members had revised recommendations for the referendum to again include expansion and/or renovation of all-purpose rooms. The recommendations were previously taken out.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 919 new cases

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 700 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, June 14 and Monday, June 20. Additionally, there were 219 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 919. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 114,296 and 1,651 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill adopts tree ordinance on second reading

After months of anticipation, township council unanimously approved the Tree Preservation, Removal and Replanting ordinance on second reading at its June 15 meeting. The decision was met with overwhelming support from residents during the public hearing. Since it was last presented, the ordinance has undergone several minor revisions in response to community input.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Curly Hair Class and Product Swap at the library on July 27

Learn how to make the most of your curls – from waves to spiraled curls to coils. Join local curly hair Ouidad Certified Stylist Julissa Maldonado (Mora Hair Salon) at the Cherry Hill Public Library on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as she explains how to manage your curls on a daily basis, do’s and don’ts of curly hair, and scalp health. Bring products you want to swap with other curly haired attendees. Have lots of half used or unused shampoos, conditioners, and styling products? See if someone else will swap them with you! Registration is required. Attendee Fee – Pay online: https://chplnj.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=16513&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/07/01.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Board renames buildings for two education figures

Cherry Hill school officials joined the community on June 3 for the official renaming of the district’s administration and early child-care center buildings. Last year, the board decided to honor the late Arthur Lewis, the first African American to serve on the district’s board of education, by renaming the Estelle Malberg Administration Building after him.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill East Robotics Teams recognized at board meeting

On Tuesday, June 14, two Cherry Hill High School East Robotics Teams were recognized at the Cherry Hill Board of Education meeting for achieving competition status at the Vex Robotics Worlds 2022 Competition, Dallas, TX in May, 2022. 850 Teams arrived from approximately 50 countries from around the world. Teams were split into 10 divisions with 85 teams per Division.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

2022 Summer Music Series return in July

Cherry Hill’s Music Under the Stars free summer concert series returns on July 12, July 19 and July 26 at 7 p.m. at Barclay Farmstead, 209 Barclay Ln. July 12: Sensational Soul Cruisers, providing classic soul music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, motown and disco.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey celebrates 100th anniversary

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey (JFEDSNJ), a non-profit organization that serves the Jewish and non-Jewish community with programming and resources for children, teens, older adults, and individuals with special needs, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with multiple events: the inaugural Love Impact Awards on Thursday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. and FedFest100 on Sunday, June 12 at noon at the Katz JCC on Springdale Road, Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Police request assistance with missing person

The Cherry Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person: Peter Meyers. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden New Jersey, on June 3, 2022. On June 6, 2022 Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved roadway in Wharton State Forest (Waterford, NJ). Peter Meyers, who is a resident of Cherry Hill, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by a family member on June 8, 2022. Thus far ongoing searches have produced no additional clues as to his whereabouts. Meyers is a 68 year old white male, approximately 6’3″ and 220 pounds, with green eyes and curly white hair.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
A 'moral catastrophe'

A ‘moral catastrophe’

A sea of orange flooded McLaughlin Norcross Memorial Dell earlier this month for the eighth annual Gun Violence Awareness Rally by Moms Demand Action and Camden County. For two hours, local officials, activists and survivors of those who’ve died spoke about gun violence in America, its lasting impact and what can be done about it.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

CamCo logs 1,428 COVID cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 1,080 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 7. Additionally, there were 348 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 1,428. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 112,863 and 1,642 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Registration is open for Summer Recreational Camps

Cherry Hill Township’s 5-week 2022 Summer Recreational Camp, Morning Fun Camp, is now accepting registrations. The camp will run from June 27 through July 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Morning Fun Camp is a summer recreational program which provides Township children in grades K through (must be 6 years old by October 1) entering 6th grade the opportunity to develop and refine social skills through a prescribed program of creative play (crafts, games and sports) in a safe and welcoming environment. Morning Fun Camp operates Monday through Friday and at one of two local Cherry Hill elementary schools (Sharp or Knight). The first four Fridays are scheduled at the Big Event in Cherry Hill (Drop Off and Pick-up @ The Big Event). Morning Fun Summer Camp ends on Thursday, July 28.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

