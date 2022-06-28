Letter to the Editor: Andy McIlvaine

Learn how to make the most of your curls – from waves to spiraled curls to coils. Join local curly hair Ouidad Certified Stylist Julissa Maldonado (Mora Hair Salon) at the Cherry Hill Public Library on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as she explains how to manage your curls on a daily basis, do’s and don’ts of curly hair, and scalp health. Bring products you want to swap with other curly haired attendees. Have lots of half used or unused shampoos, conditioners, and styling products? See if someone else will swap them with you! Registration is required. Attendee Fee – Pay online: https://chplnj.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=16513&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/07/01.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO