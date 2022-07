Not only did French fashion house undertake an unprecedented step in collaborating with hip-hop superstar Travis Scott but it also faced an unprecedented situation. Beginning with paparazzi shots of the rapper wearing collaborative Dior pieces in June of 2021, an official announcement from Dior was quick to follow. Hitting the runway days later, Dior’s Summer 2022 was appropriately titled “Cactus Jack Dior.” However, after building much anticipation for a 2022 release, the tragedy that took place at Astroworld Festival derailed the project with it being delayed indefinitely. Now, after re-entering the public eye with Nike collaborations and planned festival appearances, Scott looks to finally be in position to launch “Cactus Jack Dior” very soon.

