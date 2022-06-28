Man stabbed outside York 7-Eleven, police say

A man pleaded guilty to third-degree-murder in the bludgeoning death of a 77-year-old Dauphin County man in 2019 who was trying to stop him from stealing his vehicle. Richard Hudgins, 33, of Jonestown in Lebanon County, pleaded guilty last week to avoid a trial scheduled this week for third-degree murder and robbery. Judge Scott Evans gave him the maximum sentence for the murder charge: 20 to 40 years in state prison. The robbery charge was dropped.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO