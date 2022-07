SAN DIEGO — First responders are sending out an important message to San Diegans just days before the Fourth of July. On Thursday, San Diego Firefighters held a safety demonstration about fireworks and the danger they represent. The firefighters stressed that there are no legal fireworks in both the City of San Diego as well as the county. That ban on fireworks includes sparklers. The San Diego Bomb Fire Squad says that when lit, sparklers burn at 900 degrees and the number of children injured by them is alarming.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO