Texans' Nico Collins: Shows progress in OTAs

We don't yet know who will be playing quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the majority of the 2022 season. It's clear that the team would like it to be Deshaun Watson, given that the Browns traded a significant haul to the Houston Texans in exchange for his services, then handed him a fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract despite his having been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct. The structure of that contract -- with a minimum base salary in the first year of the deal -- suggests that both Watson and the Browns expect Jacoby Brissett to start more than a few games this season, though, and that's less than ideal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO