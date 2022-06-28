ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Nico Collins: Shows progress in OTAs

Texans quarterback Davis Mills mentioned Collins as a player that stood out during organized team activities, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The quarterback made note of Collins' "grasp of the offense." Although the Texans are expected to lean on the running game in...

